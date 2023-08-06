Why HGTV's Ben Napier Decided To Go On His Weight Loss Journey

Erin and Ben Napier, the couple behind HGTV's "Home Town," have been together since college. They never expected fame and weren't even watching HGTV before starting the revitalization project of their hometown in Mississippi, but their wit and skills brought them into the public eye. The two complete each other in every way possible, and their relationship is stronger than ever. "Being on TV is unnerving for me, and since we met, he's always understood," said Erin in an interview with Country Living. "Every time he touches my arm, my back, he's letting me know I'm not alone. He's always right there, and then I'm not nervous anymore," she added.

Ben has always been on the heavier side despite his active lifestyle, but things changed after the birth of his first child, Helen. "I've lost 55 pounds since last year," he told Country Living in 2019. The "Home Town" host has since continued his weight loss journey so he can stay healthy for his family and avoid some of the health issues that have plagued his own relatives. More recently, Erin shared a video of her husband on Instagram, saying he "got hardcore about his health and fitness." The 39-year-old woodworker looks much slimmer than he once did, so his efforts have clearly paid off.