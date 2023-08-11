The Bold And The Beautiful's Darin Brooks Knows Why Wyatt And Flo Were A Romance Flop
In the world of soap operas, sometimes couples have sparks flying from the moment they lock eyes on-screen. For example, infamous on-again-off-again couple Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester from "The Bold and the Beautiful." Other times, there are couples that just flop. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) are apparently one of those.
After playing Wyatt for over a decade, Darin Brooks is pretty familiar with the character. He's been in many complicated relationships, including two of his brother's exes, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But when Wyatt reconnected with his high-school sweetheart Flo, it seemed like he might finally get the happily ever after he wanted. Wyatt even proposed to Flo, but she left town with her mother before they could marry. Since she left, the storyline and Flo's character has left fans with a bad taste in their mouth, and Darin Brooks shares the sentiment.
Brooks explains why fans weren't on board with Flo
In an interview with Soaps, Darin Brooks dished on how he felt about the romance between Wyatt Spencer and Flo Fulton, saying, "Yeah, Flo was sort of doomed almost from the start. The audience had invested in Sally [Spectra, Courtney Hope] and Wyatt, then along came Flo, who was supposedly his high school love."
Brooks detailed that it's difficult for fans to get over the breakup of a favorite couple, especially when the new love interest was a controversial character like Flo. Her character was unlikable from the start when she got caught up in a baby-switching scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). Brooks laughed in his interview, "Yeah, that was a hard thing for some viewers to get over!"
Between Flo's absence from the screen and the controversial storylines she's been a part of, Brooks is not surprised that Wyatt and Flo's relationship has hit a stalemate. Fans only hope that Wyatt will wise up and move on from Flo and onto bigger and better things.