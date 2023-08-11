The Bold And The Beautiful's Darin Brooks Knows Why Wyatt And Flo Were A Romance Flop

In an interview with Soaps, Darin Brooks dished on how he felt about the romance between Wyatt Spencer and Flo Fulton, saying, "Yeah, Flo was sort of doomed almost from the start. The audience had invested in Sally [Spectra, Courtney Hope] and Wyatt, then along came Flo, who was supposedly his high school love."

Brooks detailed that it's difficult for fans to get over the breakup of a favorite couple, especially when the new love interest was a controversial character like Flo. Her character was unlikable from the start when she got caught up in a baby-switching scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). Brooks laughed in his interview, "Yeah, that was a hard thing for some viewers to get over!"

Between Flo's absence from the screen and the controversial storylines she's been a part of, Brooks is not surprised that Wyatt and Flo's relationship has hit a stalemate. Fans only hope that Wyatt will wise up and move on from Flo and onto bigger and better things.