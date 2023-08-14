The Below Deck Cast Member Who Popped Up On America's Next Top Model

If you had a strange feeling that you've seen "Below Deck" star Rachel Hargrove before, you'll be pleased to know you weren't imagining things. The chef made her reality debut years prior to the Bravo reality show. In 2005, Hargrave showed up on Cycle 4 of "America's Next Top Model" as a fresh-faced, spunky bartender who, when asked by the "ANTM" panel why she was auditioning for the show, responded with a casual, "Why not?"

Hargrove spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the short-lived experience after clips of her audition resurfaced online. The chef, now better known for her time on three seasons of the nautical reality series "Below Deck," said the audition was a good introduction to the world of reality television despite not making it past the initial casting call. She recalled "ANTM" host Tyra Banks as "interesting" and said she had a great time overall.

In the end, Hargrove's foray into modeling would only last as long as her 30-second audition. Instead of pursuing a career on the runway, she chose to continue her culinary career before becoming the five-Michelin-star chef of the "Below Deck" superyacht crew that we know and love today.