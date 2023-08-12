Royal Twins From Around The World

It's always a joyous occasion when a couple welcomes their new baby into the world, and when that's a royal baby, their birth can be a cause for talk around the world as royal fans eagerly await news of the new family addition. Of course, that excitement is only doubled when that new royal addition is twins. According to the CDC, the birth rate for twins is only 31.2 per 1,000 live births. And since there are so only 26 monarchies around the world, the odds of royal twins are quite low. But that doesn't mean it never happens. In fact, several royal families today have twins that you may have never heard about.

When you think of royals, your mind may jump to the British Royal House of Windsor, who often dominate the headlines. But, there are several other monarchies, such as that of Monaco, Hanover, Denmark, and more, all of whom have royal twins in their midst.