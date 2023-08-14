Why Victoria Beckham Is Happy To Leave Her Youth Behind

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as they say, and Victoria Beckham is happy that the beholder is a much wiser, more seasoned woman. The former "Spice Girls" member told The Times, "I wouldn't want to be 25 again. I was the kind of young woman who would look in the mirror and see what needed to be improved upon, as opposed to what actually looked okay. It's not about changing anything; it's just about looking at the best version of yourself."

Beckham's reflection on her younger days stemmed from the fact that her husband, David Beckham, has reportedly never seen her without her brows. The style icon says they were "so over-plucked that if you saw me without it you'd be horrified." She apparently still looks in the mirror and sees a few things that need to be "improved upon," as she told the publication, she wakes up and immediately styles her eyebrows. In addition, she is no stranger to facial treatments, such as skin tightening procedures.

But Beckham supposedly is pursuing the best version of herself, not what others deem perfect in terms of beauty standards.