The Tragic Accident That Changed Jennifer Siebel Newsom's Life Forever

Though Jennifer Siebel Newsom has a vibrant and fulfilling life as the First Partner and wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, she experienced a childhood tragedy that continues to haunt her. When she was a young girl, she was involved in a freak accident that killed her sister Stacey.

While on a family vacation in Hawaii back in 1981, Jennifer, who was just six years old at the time, was happily riding in a golf cart. It was days before she would turn seven years old. Her eight-year-old sister had been playing behind Jennifer's golf cart, but she hadn't seen Stacey behind the cart, and when it went into reverse, it killed Stacey.

Stacey was the oldest girl in a family of five sisters, and Jennifer was the second oldest. This tragic day changed Jennifer's life forever and it also caused her to have survivor's guilt for years to come.