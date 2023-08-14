Drew Barrymore Is Refreshingly Honest About Her Troubled Past With Her Daughters

Drew Barrymore may be a big-name movie star and the host of her own daytime talk show now, but in her younger years, her reputation mostly boiled down to "the kid from 'E.T.'" and then "tabloid wild child." The actor was born to entertainers John Drew Barrymore Jr. and Ildiko Jaid Barrymore and became exposed to Hollywood's party scene long before she was even legally allowed to order a drink at a bar. Eventually, she was forced to go to a psychiatric ward for a year and a half to correct her unruly behavior.

Now that the star has children of her own — daughters Olive and Frankie — she has no intentions of hiding her past. "I have to talk to my kids about all my wild days," Barrymore told ABC Audio (via Good Morning America). "Now I'm like, 'Oh, I knew this was all going to come up at some point.'"

Even if the "Drew Barrymore Show" host didn't tell her daughters about her troubled past, they likely would have found out about their mom's highly publicized Studio 54 days and childhood drug addiction. However, her own honest account allows her to teach her children that past struggles can lead to better things. She told The Guardian in 2015, when her daughters were still toddlers, "I'm not going to pretend I am not who I am. I'm going to show them how [my past] got me to where I am now."