Who Is Prince Harry's Pal Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras?

For an example of a lasting celebrity friendship, look no further than Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The famous polo player and British prince have been friends since 2007 when Figueras became an ambassador in 2007 for Harry's charity organization Sentebale (via Insider).

Their friendship is back in the spotlight after they were spotted hanging out together in Japan. According to People, the pals were in Tokyo for the International Sports Promotion Society's Sports Value Summit. Figueras posted a photo of himself and Harry during their trip, and it's already drawn thousands of likes and plenty of comments. In the photo, the two friends have their arms folded over their chests in a mock serious pose. To add to the "seriousness" of the matter, both are donning stylish sunglasses. The Argentine captioned the Instagram post, "Shopping for our wives."

The playful moment not only gave fans more proof that Harry and Meghan's marriage is strong despite divorce rumors, but the friendly pic also had some wondering just who Harry's charming pal is. Here's what we know about Figueras and his friendship with Harry.