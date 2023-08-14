Signs Harry And Meghan's Friendship With The Beckhams Is Coming To An End

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be on the outs with longtime pals Victoria Beckham and David Beckham. The Duke of Sussex and his brother, William, Prince of Wales, became fast friends with the former soccer stud back in 2010. According to Bustle, the guys first met at an FA event and the rest is pretty much history. "It's a very normal relationship. With Harry, as well. They're very easy to get along with," David told Esquire in 2012 (via Metro). Indeed that's been the case for years with David supporting Harry's Invictus Games in Sydney in 2018.

The Beckhams have been on-hand at both royal weddings, attending William's nuptials in 2011 and Harry's in 2018. And while everyone seemed to be getting along swimmingly for a while, that may no longer be the case. Since Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, California, it seems as though their friendship with the Beckhams may have waned. While busy schedules could be to blame, there have been all kinds of rumors about why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't been rubbing elbows with Victoria and David very much. And we've got some examples to prove it.