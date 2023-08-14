The Experience That Bonds Hallmark's Andrew Walker And Nikki DeLoach When Filming

Andrew Walker is a very familiar Hallmark face, appearing in films going back over a decade. Similarly, Nikki DeLoach has made the feel-good film rounds, too, debuting on the network in 2015. Because the pool of Hallmark actors isn't that expansive, these two have paired up (often as love interests) for a handful of movies. For example, they've brought the feels in films like "The Perfect Catch" and "A Dream of Christmas."

Though the on-screen couple aren't in a real-life relationship, they do share a special bond that helps make their movie chemistry very believable. In a sit down with Entertainment Tonight, both Walker and DeLoach shared how parenting brought them closer together. Walker explained, "Look, Nikki and I are both parents. We were early parents on 'A Dream for Christmas' and we were going through that time in our life," he continued, "we've gone through all these stages together as parents and as friends and actors. So we're able to have those conversations on set."

Whether it was the fact they both have little ones or not, DeLoach concurred that they share a unique bond, stating, "[W]hen we worked together the first time. I was like, 'I've known you my whole life and the life before that and the life before that.' It was kind of that feeling and that can't be forced." Both actors concluded that they enjoy the challenges that come with work and parenting, and they love one another's' families.