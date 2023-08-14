Who Does Scott Speedman Play On Grey's Anatomy?
Scott Speedman will forever be known as one of the actors who defined the "romantic heartthrob" archetype. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Speedman stole the show (and viewers' hearts) as the charming, sensitive Ben in WB's "Felicity." The Canadian actor has played many swoon-worthy characters over the years, including half-werewolf Michael Corvin in the "Underworld" franchise, James Hoyt in "The Strangers," and, more recently, disgruntled neighbor Matthew Engler in "You" (via IMDb).
Speedman's characters have a way of making people fall head over heels for them, so it's no surprise that he would land a role as a love interest in the hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." Speedman plays Dr. Nick Marsh, a surgeon who finds himself falling for none other than everyone's favorite fictional surgeon, Meredith Grey. Fans have been pining for a viable love interest for Meredith for seasons now, and many think she's finally found her match with the handsome medical professional.
His role was originally limited to a guest appearance
Scott Speedman's initial appearance as Nick Marsh was during Season 14 of "Grey's Anatomy." Nick was a visiting surgeon from a Mayo Clinic with a sweet disposition and, like Meredith Grey, a great passion for his job. Meredith met Nick and was instantly charmed. A surgery gone wrong had Nick taking on the role of a patient instead of a doctor, and the moment brought him closer to Meredith, who was in charge of taking care of him. Fans were also given plenty of flirtatious banter between the two.
Both Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith, and Speedman have mentioned how much they enjoy working together on the show. "We had a lot of fun together. I think we work in similar ways as actors so we have a great working relationship," Pompeo said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Speedman echoed her thoughts, saying, "I thought it was really fun and I loved working with Ellen."
One Twitter user could smell romance brewing between the characters, and they were ready to bet Nick was the one for Meredith. "It's obvious Dr. Nick Marsh is endgame for Meredith," they tweeted. Considering his past as a romantic lead within the cast of "Felicity," it's no wonder that even his short stint as Nick Marsh had viewers craving more romance between him and Meredith.
He's back as Meredith's love interest
After Scott Speedman's initial appearance in Season 14, "Grey's Anatomy" fans quickly decided that a one-off episode with Dr. Nick Marsh was doing his character a great disservice. In an interview with Deadline, Speedman admitted that he'd been approached by fans who wondered if he'd be back on the show. "You realize very quickly that you've stepped into something that is important," he explained. "So, yeah, they asked me a little bit, but I very politely say, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know."
The showrunners must have felt viewers' love for the character, too. Fans are ecstatic when their favorite stars return to "Grey's Anatomy," so when a guest star on the show is popular enough, the producers have been known to bring characters back to the hospital for more juicy episodes. Nick returned in Season 18 as a series regular and is now considered a recurring role as of Season 19, according to TVLine.
Speedman has stated that he's very much enjoying his time with the show, as it's a more lighthearted role than he's played for a while. "I've been doing harder edge things, so I'm excited to do something like 'Grey's Anatomy,'" Speedman told People. "It's really fun to slip back into a romantic role."