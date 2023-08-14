Who Does Scott Speedman Play On Grey's Anatomy?

Scott Speedman's initial appearance as Nick Marsh was during Season 14 of "Grey's Anatomy." Nick was a visiting surgeon from a Mayo Clinic with a sweet disposition and, like Meredith Grey, a great passion for his job. Meredith met Nick and was instantly charmed. A surgery gone wrong had Nick taking on the role of a patient instead of a doctor, and the moment brought him closer to Meredith, who was in charge of taking care of him. Fans were also given plenty of flirtatious banter between the two.

Both Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith, and Speedman have mentioned how much they enjoy working together on the show. "We had a lot of fun together. I think we work in similar ways as actors so we have a great working relationship," Pompeo said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Speedman echoed her thoughts, saying, "I thought it was really fun and I loved working with Ellen."

One Twitter user could smell romance brewing between the characters, and they were ready to bet Nick was the one for Meredith. "It's obvious Dr. Nick Marsh is endgame for Meredith," they tweeted. Considering his past as a romantic lead within the cast of "Felicity," it's no wonder that even his short stint as Nick Marsh had viewers craving more romance between him and Meredith.