Tyler Hynes' Unexpected Babysitting Talents Stunned His Hallmark Co-Stars

The 2022 Christmas movie "Three Wise Men and a Baby" was not a stereotypical Hallmark film. Rather than centering on a couple falling in love in an idyllic scenario, "Three Wise Men and a Baby" is about three brothers who find themselves taking care of a baby with whom they are completely unfamiliar. It was a festive spin on the popular 1980s comedy "Three Men and a Baby." The plot deviation paid off for Hallmark as the movie was the most-watched cable television film of the year.

In "Three Wise Men and a Baby," the three brothers learn about each other as they comedically and heartwarmingly take care of this mysterious baby. However, making the film obviously involved working with an actual baby in all its volatility. This allowed for the film's stars Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker to learn more about each other as well. For example, they found out that Hynes has some solid baby skills that came in handy during filming.