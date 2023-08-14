Justin Trudeau's Split From Wife Sophie Has An Interesting Tie To The Prime Minister's Father

When your love weathers various storms for nearly two decades, you'll likely believe it's a sign your relationship can last a lifetime. But even the strongest foundations can come crumbling down, which we've learned after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his longtime wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced their separation. Although the love lasted over 18 years, their friendship goes all the back to their childhoods. The future couple met as kids in 1987 because Sophie was close friends with Justin's brother, Michel.

The two shared a couple of kisses in childhood, but they lost contact until fate brought them back together in 2003 for a charity event. The couple told Vogue they had a wonderful evening, and Sophie e-mailed Justin to ask him out, but alas, he didn't respond because he knew she was the one and it scared him. Luckily, their paths crossed again a few months later, and this time, Justin asked Sophie out after apologizing for ghosting her. Sophie told the outlet, "And at the end of dinner, he said, 'I'm 31 years old, and I've been waiting for you for 31 years.' And we both cried like babies."

Justin and Sophie tied the knot in 2005, and they subsequently welcomed three children. But in August 2023, they announced an amicable separation, promising to stick together as a family for their kids. And weirdly enough, the only other Canadian Prime Minister who went through a separation while in office is Pierre Trudeau, Justin's father.