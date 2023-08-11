All The Cheating Rumors In Justin And Sophie Trudeau's Marriage Revealed

In early August 2023, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, were splitting up. "After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate." Sophie posted the French version of the message on her page. The couple were married in May 2005 and have three kids together.

The separation came with no warning, with some noting Justin was seen with his wedding ring firmly in place just days before the post. In June, Sophie penned a tribute to her husband on Father's Day. While some were shocked at the announcement, others were not. In addition to signs the marriage was steady, there were also hints of trouble and that everything was not as it seemed.

On July 1, Canada Day, Sophie took to social media to ask her fellow countrymen to be considerate and compassionate toward each other. "Life is tough. No doubt about it. Everyone has their troubles, no matter what your story is." While she didn't mention her husband directly, her chosen language could indicate she was thinking about her relationship with Justin and their upcoming separation. And then, there are the rumors that have plagued the couple's marriage for years — including whispers of extramarital affairs by both Justin and Sophie.