Why TLC's Shauna Rae Changed Her Name

Shauna Rae is the star of a reality show "I Am Shauna Rae," which follows the day-to-day life of an adult woman — she was born in 1999 — as she navigates the world in the body of a child. The first season of the show premiered on TLC in January 2022 and has proved to be quite popular, as evidenced by the network's decision to pick it up for a second season, which premiered in late 2022. According to TLC, Rae's "growth was stunted after a battle with brain cancer," which ultimately caused her to be diagnosed with pituitary dwarfism, leaving her standing at 3-feet, 11-inches tall , and unable to grow taller. The show follows Rae on her journey, which looks very different from what other women her age experience. In addition, Rae is active on social media and often shares various updates about her life, what she's been up to, and, of course, plenty of selfies.

In August 2022, Rae took to Instagram to share an important update with fans. She decided to head to the county clerk's office to legally change her name. According to People magazine, the reality television star filed to change her name from Shauna Rae Lesick to Shauna Rae, effectively dropping her surname. In an interview on the "Tamron Hall Show," Rae shared the reason for the switch. "Changing my name was a big moment for me because I never connected with it," Rae explained. She explained that she also considered changing her name to something different.