TLC Stars Who Suffered Heartbreaking Losses

Reality television has been showcasing the best and worst of human behavior since 1948 when the show "Candid Microphone" first aired on ABC. However, the genre hit its heyday in the late 80s and early 90s with shows like "Cops," "The Real World," and "A Baby Story."

Today, channels such as TLC rely heavily on reality-based programming to supercharge ratings. Much to our delight, shows like "Sister Wives" and "Little People, Big World" introduce us to a diverse group of people and situations that might otherwise remain undocumented. We become invested in their worlds by celebrating their successes and stalking their social media accounts as though they were beloved friends (or spiteful enemies) who live just down the street.

But there's a darker side to reality television, too. It's one that leaves nothing out, not even the heartbreaking ravages of loss. And when a famous reality star suffers a tragic event, it inevitably becomes big news, garnering both support and sometimes even criticism from the fanbase.