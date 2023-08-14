18 Photos Of Hallmark Stars That Bring The Heat This Summer
We're all used to seeing our favorite Hallmark Channel stars kissing under the mistletoe and shivering as fake snowflakes fall. Come summertime, though, these hardworking performers deserve a relaxing summer vacay just as much as the rest of us. Luckily for us, the stars haven't been hibernating this summer waiting for the holiday season to roll back around. Instead, they've been out and about enjoying the sunny weather, embracing those longer days, and looking hotter than ever.
Plenty of our favorite stars from the network have been keeping us up to speed about their summer activities over the course of the past few months via social media, and it's clear that while these stars may be taking some time to relax, they're also still looking and feeling camera-ready. So, what have your favorite stars been up to this summer? They're enjoying the weather and looking just as smokin' hot as we're all feeling.
Tyler Hynes poolside
Tyler Hynes has certainly become a fan-favorite Hallmark star, but we've never seen him quite like this. On the Fourth of July, the "It Was Always You" star posted a series of photos showing him lounging poolside. The series is giving off some serious rockstar vibes. Seeing as Hynes has a history of performing in musical theatre, maybe this is a sign that he's headed into his rocker era. Either way, we love the look and fans are thoroughly enjoying seeing some uncharacteristically edgy vibes from the beloved leading man.
Holly Robinson-Peete is a boating beauty
By the looks of it, Holly Robinson-Peete loves summertime, and it definitely loves her back. This summer, the star caught the golden hour light while lounging on a boat in the middle of the water. Her husband, NFL star, Rodney Peete snapped some photos of his stunning wife, and she posted them to her Instagram in early August. The beloved Hallmark actor and producer looked super relaxed and definitely found her color in a strapless turquoise bikini, and we're all glad to see this busy lady taking some well-deserved vacation time.
Benjamin Ayres boasts one buff bod
On August 5, Benjamin Ayres took to Instagram to prove that he's been hard at work. His proof? A photo of his rock-hard abs. Yes –– the star has clearly put in plenty of gym time this summer, and while he admitted the egregiousness of this shirtless pic with the caption, "I know, I know, but ... you know," we really can't blame him for showing off those muscles. Luckily, he's been putting in the work in more places than just the gym. He's starring in a new Hallmark movie, "Field Day," which premieres in October.
Wes Brown is one dashing dad
He may have been underdressed for the ball compared to his beautiful daughter, but Wes Brown still managed to look like a Disney prince in this photo he shared on his Instagram at the start of summer. In the caption, the loving dad marveled, "Wow. I knew a lovely young lady would come down for the school dance, but a dude building a new deck and doing yard work wasn't expecting this!" He added, "And to top it off, I'm so proud to say, she's even more beautiful of a person on the inside."
Nikki DeLoach puts the lime in the coconut
Nikki DeLoach may be the lead in some of our favorite Christmas movies, but that doesn't mean that she isn't a fan of the summer sun. In a series of photos she shared in June, DeLoach proved that she's in, as she put it, "vacation mode." The "Cranberry Christmas" star looked hot both literally and figuratively as she sported a big sun hat and adorable bikini while sipping on a coconut. She sure knows how to rock it in any season.
Victor Webster is healing from surgery ab-solutely amazingly
At the end of June, Victor Webster shared a very revealing photo of himself on the 'gram. The shirtless pic showed off his big, bright smile, his chest and arm tattoos, and his very chiseled abs. The caption read, "Insert absurd inspirational quote that has nothing to do with shameless shirtless photo" with a laughing emoji. He added some hashtags that explain the reason behind the crutch he has under his arm in the image, making it clear that he's two weeks post hamstring surgery and looking forward to being fully recovered.
Cindy Busby is one lovely leading lady
Hallmark fans can agree that Cindy Busby always looks stunning, and her classic beauty has shined in more than her fair share of films. This summer, though, she showed that she can really do glam. Busby shared a beautiful photo on her Instagram in July where she wore red lipstick and a black dress with a seriously plunging neckline. After seeing her in her most recent Hallmark flick, "Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance," this proves that she can stun just as much when she's dressed up as when she's makeup-free.
Kristoffer Polaha's got good genes (and good jeans)
Kristoffer Polaha is always handsome, but he's definitely having a hot dad moment this summer. He posted an adorable Father's Day pic on June 18 where he gave a sweet shoutout to his own dad while also showing off his own beautiful children. They sported matching denim shirts for the photo shoot, and it's easy to tell from this photo that Polaha is just as much of a natural when it comes to parenting as he is when he's in front of the camera.
Andrew Walker cools down with a cool treat
In July, Hallmark star, Andrew Walker, shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram paying tribute to his late mother. The caption read, "Capping the celebration of my mom's life at her favorite ice cream shop" and showed the star enjoying a frozen treat with loved ones. The star is flashing his always stunning smile and enjoying an ice cream cone. While it's always a joy to see this handsome leading man looking happy, it's especially nice to see him enjoying family time and honoring his mom in a sweet way.
One Hallmark love story hits the beach
What's better than one hot Hallmark star? Two hot Hallmark stars who took their onscreen romance offscreen. Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo announced that they're a couple last summer via an adorable Instagram photo of their brand new baby's tiny hand. A year later, Gonzalo posted an equally adorable photo of her partner, McNally, and the pair's daughter playing in the waves at the beach. She captioned the photo "Happy Father's Day love ... she's a lucky little lady," proving that this picture-perfect little Hallmark family is as sweet as ever.
Jonathan Bennett's scenic Switzerland selfie
Jonathan Bennett's character, Aaron Samuels, was famously told that he "looks sexy with his hair pushed back" in the hit movie, "Mean Girls." Well, just wait until you all see his new look. In July, the star posted a selfie showing off his new facial hair with the caption, "I mustache your opinion, love or hate?" The comments showed plenty of love for the star's new 'stache, and while the good looks he's known for are as striking as ever, the photo also displayed some amazing summertime scenery in Switzerland.
Jesse Metcalfe flashes his winning smile on the red carpet
Jesse Metcalfe is spending his summer at the movies. On July 11, the star shared a photo carousel featuring himself with the caption, "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One premiere." The actor looked dapper outside of the premiere and sported a cream-colored suit paired with a black t-shirt, tagging fashion brand, Todd Snyder. And, he proved the saying that "you're never fully dressed without a smile;" The actor's famous grin paired with scruffy facial hair and black sunglasses were the cherry on top of his cool, casual look.
Andrew Francis rides the waves
Andrew Francis made waves as Connor O'Brien on the hit Hallmark series, "Chesapeake Shores." In real life, though, it seems that Francis might just prefer making waves a little far off the shore. In August, the actor shared a photo of himself seated on a Sea Doo jet ski in the middle of Big Rideau Lake. He added the caption "Do the Doo," with the hashtags, #seadoo, #watermotorcycle, and #freedom, proving that he doesn't just look good out on the lake making waves, but he also loves being there.
Jessica Lowndes cools down in Italy
Jessica Lowndes has played out many love stories onscreen, and this summer, she's been saying "That's Amore!" Lowndes added that caption to a photo series of her vacation in Positano, Italy. The actor shared one photo showing that she found a way to stay cool while looking as red hot as ever. Lowndes smiled while standing on a boat on the beautiful water and rinsing off her toned body with a hose while sporting a bold red bikini.
Bethany Joy Lenz heats up the UK
Hallmark honey and "One Tree Hill" alum, Bethany Joy Lenz, was eager to show the beautiful architecture and incredible scenery from her Oxford and Moreton in Marsh trip on Instagram. While she clearly enjoyed her trip across the pond weeks after Independence Day, Lenz still looked like she was in Fourth of July mode in her red and white striped jacket and blue jeans. The main focus of her photo carousel was the sights of her UK vacation, but she didn't shy away from displaying her toned abs while she was at it.
Erin Krakow's dog days of summer smooch
The award for the best Hallmark star smooch of the summer simply has to go to the leading lady of "When Calls the Hearts," Erin Krakow. We'll admit: it's hard to take our eyes off the furry friend on the receiving end of Krakow's kiss in this photo she shared on Instagram in June. Still, despite the adorable doggy, Krakow is also stunning in the photo series as she shows off her amazing natural curls and legs for days.
Luke Macfarlane is the newest hot Hallmark dad
Hot Hallmark Dad Summer isn't over, and it's time to welcome this very exclusive club's newest member. Hallmark star, Luke Macfarlane, posted the first photos of his newborn daughter in June, and they are too cute. It's clear that this proud new dad was getting some welcome skin-to-skin contact with his new baby in this pic, but we can't ignore how handsome and happy the star looks while welcoming his new baby girl into the world. Entering the "hot Hallmark dad" club? Now that's one incredible "what I did this summer" answer.
Alexa PenaVega glows on a good hair day
Fans have loved Alexa PenaVega since she was a young child star as one of the titular "Spy Kids." We love her just as much these days in Hallmark movies like "A Paris Proposal" and "Taking a Shot at Love." While her long career has certainly proven her natural talent, fans were equally impressed by the natural curls she had on display in a July Instagram post. PenaVega captioned the glowing selfie "It was a good hair day," and it's safe to say that the warm weather does this leading lady good.