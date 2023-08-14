How Taylor Cole Settles In To Watch Her Favorite Hallmark Flicks

Since debuting in her first Hallmark movie in 2016, Taylor Cole has become one of the network's most popular leading ladies. Before landing her first role on the network, the actor was making guest appearances in notable TV shows like "The Originals" and "CSI: Miami." Since joining the Hallmark team, Cole has made a real impact on the channel through holiday flicks such as "Long Lost Christmas," feel-good romances like "Matching Hearts," and intriguing mystery installments in the "A Ruby Herring Mystery" franchise.

While the star has opened up about her history with the network, mentioning the inspiration behind becoming a Hallmark actor and how she has the network to thank for her marriage, she's also shared some details about her personal movie-watching routines. In addition to detailing her favorite movie snacks and drinks, Cole has also mentioned some of her all-time favorite flicks–including her favorite Hallmark movie.

For fans of the "Appetite for Love" actor, here's everything Taylor Cole has said about her movie-watching routine and her all-time big-screen favorites.