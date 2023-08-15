What Happened To Nardo's Natural After Shark Tank?

From banana peel facials to yogurt masks, beauty fanatics will opt for the wildest hacks to ensure glowing skin. Before natural skincare became as buzzworthy as it is now, four brothers took it upon themselves to enter the new market. Kyle, DJ, Danny, and KJ Mastronardo began pursuing skincare after DJ burned his hand during a cooking demonstration. They promptly discovered the healing properties of olive oil and were inspired to concoct their own natural products.

The Mastronardo brothers began working out of their parents' home and eventually perfected their first moisturizer just months later. In 2009, they officially took up a business together — each bringing their love for wellness and unique skills to the company. "Nardo's Natural" landed on season 3 of "Shark Tank," as Kyle, DJ, Danny, and KJ Mastronardo sought help from the celebrity investors. Their premium serums, moisturizers, and cleansers are sourced from organic ingredients such as aloe vera, charcoal, and coconut oil.

In their pitch, the brothers shared that all "Nardo's Natural" products are produced in their hometown of Tampa, Florida. At the time of filming, Nardo's Natural had already found success online and in retail locations such as spas and boutiques. From 2009-2012, the company saw $30,000 in gross sales with an overall $625,000 valuation. With these promising numbers, the brothers hoped to land a deal with the Sharks in order to grow their small business.