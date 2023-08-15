The Dark Movie That Landed Andrew Walker His First Hallmark Role

Andrew Walker is one of the most popular leading men on the Hallmark Channel, appearing in over twenty made-for-TV movies since debuting on the network in 2012. Avid feel-good viewers will recognize the actor and producer from titles such as "Three Wise Men and a Baby," "Snowed-Inn Christmas," and "Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate."

In addition to this notable list of heartwarming romances and holiday flicks, Walker has accumulated quite a catalog of acting credits outside of the Hallmark network. In fact, it was a much darker drama movie that originally got him noticed by the lighthearted channel. In 2006, Walker co-starred in "Steel Toes," a courtroom drama about a Jewish lawyer (David Strathairn) who's tasked with representing a Neo-Nazi, played by Walker, who has committed a racially-motivated murder.

Fans of Walker's Hallmark work might be surprised to learn that "Steel Toes" is what led to his successful career with the network, but his interest in darker characters and films goes beyond this 2006 drama. Here's what Andrew Walker has had to say about the dark movie that landed him his first Hallmark gig.