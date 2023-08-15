Wicked Star Kristin Chenoweth Had Solid Advice For Ariana Grande When She Became Glinda

Based on "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" by Gregory Maguire, "Wicked" made its Broadway debut in October 2003 and swiftly became a pop culture craze and a financial success. The original Broadway show starred Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, The Good Witch of the North, and Idina Menzel as Elphaba, The Wicked Witch of the West. In November 2021, it was announced that pop star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had been cast in the film adaptation of "Wicked" as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

While this news had Twitter divided, Chenoweth told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022 that she approved this casting. Moreover, Chenoweth revealed to the outlet how she was helping Grande to prepare for the role. Describing herself as Grande's mentor, she said, "I told her not to think about me. To find her own Glinda." Chenoweth added, "We talk about it, and we talk about life a lot."

Shortly after, Chenoweth was on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and told Clarkson a similar statement. She said that Grande called her after she nabbed the role and told Chenoweth that she wanted her Glinda to pay tribute to Chenoweth's Glinda.

Chenoweth's response? "Sure, you can tip your hat at me if you want, but really, I just want you to do you." Chenoweth also disclosed that she had known Grande since she was 10 years old and described Grande taking on the role of Glinda as a full circle moment.