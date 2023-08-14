What Happened To Litter Jewelry After Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" may be known for launching successful companies like Scrub Daddy and Bombas Socks, but it's also responsible for a long line of flops. There was that butter-spraying device in Season 8 and Laid Brand pheromone-infused hair care ... In Season 3, Episode 5 sisters Mackenzie Burdick and Rachael Mann appeared on the show to promote their aptly-named business, Litter. Here's the idea: Old and broken items from yard sales and alleyway dumpsters can be transformed into something beautiful. The sisters specialized in creating headpieces and body jewelry (very 2010s Coachella vibes), and their business had already taken off in some celebrity circles. According to co-creator Rachael Mann, they'd worked with the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lucy Liu. Litter designs had also made waves in Harper's Bazaar and Vogue, and there were whispers of an upcoming deal with Urban Outfitters...

All things considered, Litter Jewelry was cheap to produce — expenses totaled about $2 per piece. However, Burdick and Mann still made most items by hand, making the distribution process time-consuming. They needed an investor to take charge of their business dealings and help them expand. That's where the sharks came in.