The Young And The Restless Star Eric Braeden Announces He Is Cancer-Free

Actor Eric Braeden effortlessly continues to play Victor Newman on "The Young and the Restless," and in his spare time enjoys sharing his musings on life as well as important personal events on social media. In a heartwarming turn of events, he recently took to Facebook to announce that he's officially cancer-free (the icon had previously explained his cancer diagnosis in an emotional video he posted on Facebook on April 21). He also participated in the show's 50th-anniversary celebration, assuring fans that he was taking it easy and receiving the proper treatments while continuing to pursue his passion of playing Victor regularly, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

The tireless actor consistently pushes the boundaries by playing Victor as ruthlessly as ever in his quest to preserve his company and its legacy by pushing back against the machinations of his daughter, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), as well as trying to get his son Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) to straighten out his act. In December 2022, Braeden updated fans after his knee surgery by posting a picture of himself standing after the procedure on Twitter, with his fist in the air, illustrating just how strong he is and that he overcame a grueling obstacle.

Now, he's done it again, telling everyone about how he's battled bladder cancer and won.