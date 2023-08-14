Days Of Our Lives Star Judi Evans' Tear-Filled Message To Fans Will Melt Your Heart

In her tweet, Judi Evans talks about how much the love from her fans has meant to her over the years: "You've been there with me in the best of times and in the worst of times. And your love never fails. And I really do appreciate each and every one of you."

It's not just the inappropriate behavior of Albert Alarr on the set of "Days of Our Lives" that Evans has had to deal with in the past few years. Her son Austin died in December 2019 at the age of 23. She spent the six months after her son's death in what she called on Twitter a "very dark" place, but she got some inspiration from her husband to try going horseback riding to help lift her spirits. The first ride in May 2020 after months away was successful in boosting her spirits, but just the next day on her ride, Evans got in a serious accident. Then, while in the hospital being treated for her injuries, she contracted COVID and came close to having to have her legs amputated during her multi-week stay.

Hopefully with Evan recovered from her injuries and no longer having to work with Alarr on "Days of Our Lives," things will continue to get better. And we're happy to add our voice of support and love to those of her fans.