Days Of Our Lives Star Judi Evans' Tear-Filled Message To Fans Will Melt Your Heart
The Deadline report that exposed the behind-the-scenes investigation into misconduct on the set of "Days of Our Lives" outlined a number of unsavory incidents involving then co-executive producer Albert Alarr — Alarr has since been fired from "Days of Our Lives" following the backstage harassment scandal. One incident as described by someone on the set a few months ago involved Alarr yelling, "'Hey, you big d*ke'" at an actress who was wearing "a spangly, somewhat tight-fitting '70s-style jumpsuit." Alarr allegedly wanted the comment, according to the on-set insider, "to be humiliating in front of an all-male crew" and people responded in the moment with shock and surprise.
And after a recent episode of "Days of Our Lives," it's clear that Judi Evans, who plays Adrienne Kiriakis, was the actress in question wearing the sparkly jumpsuit who was spoken to so rudely by Alarr. Seemingly in response to all of the behind-the-scenes drama, Evans posted a touching, tear-filled message on Twitter thanking fans for all of their encouragement and support through the years. With the timing, it seems to be, at least in part, about the Alarr situation at "Days of Our Lives," though she doesn't mention him by name. Evans is clearly emotional in the video, and says, "I cannot even begin to tell you how overwhelmed I am by all your love and support. Not only today, but every day the past 40 years."
Judi Evans has been through a lot in recent years
I love you all, so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mQEg9Nhovl— Judi Evans (@TheJudiEvans) August 11, 2023
In her tweet, Judi Evans talks about how much the love from her fans has meant to her over the years: "You've been there with me in the best of times and in the worst of times. And your love never fails. And I really do appreciate each and every one of you."
It's not just the inappropriate behavior of Albert Alarr on the set of "Days of Our Lives" that Evans has had to deal with in the past few years. Her son Austin died in December 2019 at the age of 23. She spent the six months after her son's death in what she called on Twitter a "very dark" place, but she got some inspiration from her husband to try going horseback riding to help lift her spirits. The first ride in May 2020 after months away was successful in boosting her spirits, but just the next day on her ride, Evans got in a serious accident. Then, while in the hospital being treated for her injuries, she contracted COVID and came close to having to have her legs amputated during her multi-week stay.
Hopefully with Evan recovered from her injuries and no longer having to work with Alarr on "Days of Our Lives," things will continue to get better. And we're happy to add our voice of support and love to those of her fans.