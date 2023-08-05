Do Zooey Deschanel's Kids Approve Of HGTV's Jonathan Scott?

Maintaining a happy blended family is hard work — a lesson that actress Zooey Deschanel and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott are having to learn in real-time. In an exclusive Father's Day-themed interview published on the Scott brothers' website, Jonathan opened up about what it's been like co-parenting Deschanel's son and daughter with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

News of Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship garnered mixed reactions back in 2019, and it seems like Deschanel's kids were equally wary of Scott at first. The HGTV star explained that he was most worried about the two young children thinking, "Who is this giant guy who's all of a sudden showing up around us?" However, he said that his background as a clown and magician (add that to the list of things you didn't know about the Property Brothers) helped him learn how to engage and connect with kids.

Nevertheless, it took some time for the kids to warm up to Scott — and to find an appropriate name to call their new second dad.