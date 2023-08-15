Days Of Our Lives Classic Love Story: Victor And Caroline

When Caroline came to town, Victor tried to pursue her since they shared a history, but she rejected him. Feeling hurt, Victor vowed to get revenge, and he ended up almost being shot by Bo. Caroline revealed that Victor was Bo's father, but Victor lied and said that he had a vasectomy, as Bo was too upset at the prospect that Victor was his father. Eventually, the truth got out, and Bo came to terms with his parentage.

Caroline remained loyal to Shawn as Victor became involved with multiple other women in Salem, but when both Victor and Caroline were presumed murdered by the Salem Stalker, the town was devastated. As it turns out, both of them were alive and well on Melaswen Island, and they were keeping each other company while they were being held prisoner. Victor wondered if they could ever rekindle their relationship, but when they were rescued, Caroline returned to Shawn and left Victor heartbroken once more.

Victor and Caroline were brought back into each other's lives again when Bo suffered a health scare and needed a pancreas transplant. They grew closer, and Caroline recognized Victor's attempts to help Bo when he brought in his godson Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) to do the surgery and offered Bo's donor Chelsea (Rachel Melvin) a place to stay after her operation.