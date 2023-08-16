Who Is Virgin River's Kai Bradbury?

There's a lot that you may already know about Denny on "Virgin River," but what do you know about the actor who plays him? Denny is played by Canadian-born actor Kai Bradbury. Before moving to the TV screen, Bradbury acted on the stage in plays, musicals, and improv shows as a teenager. After graduating from Capilano University with a degree in Musical Theater, Bradbury started his professional TV career with an appearance on "The Man in the High Castle" in 2016.

Bradbury has been in TV movies "Menendez: Blood Brothers" and "The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar." Prior to his series regular role on "Virgin River," Bradbury appeared in other TV shows, such as "Altered Carbon," "Supernatural," "Motherland: Fort Salem," and the reboot of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?"

Bradbury also had a leading role as Vincent in the CBC Gem show "Warigami," which aired on the CW in the United States. Bradbury will return as Denny for "Virgin River" Season 5.