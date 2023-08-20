Royal Traditions Princess Charlotte Already Follows

Born on May 2, 2015, Princess Charlotte has grown into a charming member of the royal family. Based on a number of viral moments — such as when she reminded her brother to bow or when she graciously accepted flowers from a young boy — it seems safe to assume she is learning the royal ropes fast. Body language expert Judi James has even gone so far as to tell the Mirror that Charlotte seems to be the leader of her siblings, calling her the "royal prefect."

Sure, Charlotte enjoys "Peppa Pig" and the "Toy Story" franchise like any other kid, but let us not forget that she also happens to be the daughter of a future king. While her older brother, Prince George, is next in line after their father, Charlotte also has an important role to play within the royal family. And it seems Prince William and Princess Catherine's daughter is already stepping into her role and following many of the age-old royal traditions set by those who came before her. Let's take a look at how Charlotte is following tradition so far.