Why Charlotte & Louis Might Risk Losing Their Titles When William Is King

Now 8 and 5 years old, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have already experienced some title changes during their young lives. From birth to September 2022, Charlotte and Louis, along with their older brother, Prince George, were all known by the last name Cambridge. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, George, Charlotte, and Louis got the new last name Wales, when their parents, William and Catherine, became the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Since George is second in the royal line of succession, he has some additional title changes in his future. When William becomes king, "George will become Duke of Cornwall and then, of course, Prince of Wales," royal expert Marlene Koenig informed Express. Dating back to 1337, the Duchy of Cornwall is a hereditary title that is bestowed on the "eldest surviving son of the Monarch and the heir to the throne." The Prince of Wales title is bestowed at the monarch's discretion; however, it is likely William will follow his grandmother's and father's footsteps and give the title to George.

In contrast, future titles for George's younger siblings are less assured. "Charlotte and Louis will be of nothing," after William becomes monarch, Koenig explained to Express. While the younger siblings may lose their Wales association, and they don't have any specific titles to inherit, there are some other bestowed titles that could be up for grabs in Charlotte and Louis' futures.