Sandra Bullock And Her First Husband, Jesse James, Were Doomed From The Start

When award-winning actor Sandra Bullock took her godson on a tour of West Coast Choppers in 2003, she probably had no idea that she'd meet her future husband there. However, after encountering founder Jesse James during the visit to the Long Beach, California facility, the entrepreneur didn't take long to pursue her. He reached out to her office after the visit, though Bullock dodged his advances several times before finally giving him a chance. Two years later, in July 2005, the pair tied the knot in front of 270 attendees at San Ynez Valley ranch. Sadly, by April 2010, Bullock had enough of James.

Infidelity rocked the couple, with at least four women claiming to have slept with the businessman during his marriage. One of them was tattoo artist ​​Michelle "Bombshell" McGee, who told In Touch (via Daily Mail) that she had a nearly year-long affair with James. Shortly before Bullock filed for divorce, she had just adopted her son, Louis, which only made her decision more difficult. While his unfaithfulness came as a shocker to some, there were several signs that the duo was destined for separation.