Elaine Chao: Facts About The Former Cabinet Member And Mitch McConnell's Wife

Elaine Chao was eight years old when she immigrated to the U.S., according to her official website. She, along with her mother and her two younger sisters, had been separated from her father James Chao for three years. It's hard to imagine what it was like for Ruth Chu to be apart from her husband for so long, but it must have also been tough for her young daughters, two of whom were quite young when James went to the States. And as her mother was pregnant with one of her sisters when her father left Taiwan, father and daughter only met for the first time when the family reunited.

Still, the journey to travel to the U.S. wasn't easy for Ruth Chu and the Chao daughters. They traveled via cargo ship, a difficult trip that took 37 days. She also noted in an op-ed for The Washington Post that the cargo ship was the selected means of travel "because it was all my father could afford." The family toughed it through the Pacific Ocean between Taiwan and California. "As an adult looking back and seeing my mother who was only like 27, you know how frightening it must have been as the only woman aboard this cargo ship with three young girls? I mean, that's pretty rough," Chao told CNN in 2017. After the cargo ship journey, Ruth and her daughters then reunited with James in New York.