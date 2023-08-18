Tiffany Trump Was Once Embarrassed To Ask Big Sis Ivanka For Fashion Help

Tiffany Trump may be the daughter of one of the most powerful men in the country, but this has its own set of challenges. The law graduate has been spotted sitting front row at fashion shows over the years, but it seems that once her father, Donald Trump, began pursuing politics, certain people in the fashion and even the beauty industry distanced themselves from her.

This includes Tricia Kelly, who refused to do her hair for the inauguration after Tiffany's mom, Marla Maples, tried to negotiate a freebie for the two of them. Likewise, designer Michael Schmidt also declined to dress Tiffany for the Republican National Convention, describing her as "radioactive" according to the New York Post. While Tiffany usually looks regal with her classic blonde tresses and super glam makeup, she reportedly had issues finding high-fashion looks.

The socialite refused to approach her big sister, Ivanka Trump, for assistance in finding a look before one of the family's biggest nights because she was too afraid that Ivanka might view her as less wealthy than the other Trump siblings. However, although Tiffany may have had this issue before, by the time her father's inauguration rolled around, she looked striking in a designer gown fit for the stars.