How Hallmark's Tyler Hynes Keeps Is Simple When It Comes To Style

In just a few short years, Tyler Hynes has already become a Hallmark veteran. The actor is a fan favorite in whatever project he appears in on the network, and there are quite a few. Hynes starred in his first Hallmark movie, "Falling For You," in 2018 and has since appeared in 14 other films on the channel, at the time of writing, with more almost certainly on the way. The Toronto native is also a director, a producer, and a writer who's worked on music videos as well as short films.

Hynes has a simple signature look and can usually be seen wearing casual outfits, as he doesn't consider himself to be particularly stylish. In order to avoid looking like the same guy over and over again in his movies, the star likes to experiment with different hairstyles off-screen, though the same can't also be said of his clothes.

Despite Hynes' capsule wardrobe, he does like to pick up a trick or two from the stylists on set, including the odd clothing piece. Surprisingly, even though the Hallmark star has frequently been labeled a hunk online, Hynes doesn't feel cool enough to pull off some of his characters' fashion choices in real life.