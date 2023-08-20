Did Kody Brown Lie About Trying To Save His Marriage With Meri?

Three of Kody Brown's original four wives have left their plural family, which has been documented on TLC's hit show, "Sister Wives." However, Kody sometimes remembers things a bit differently than everyone else. This time around, the patriarch is arguing that his attempt to reconcile with his first wife, Meri Brown, was sabotaged by his third wife, Christine Brown. While it may sound like a soap opera, the polygamist triangle is real, at least according to Kody.

He previously slammed Christine during the bombshell "Sister Wives" tell-all, so it doesn't come as a surprise that Kody is pointing the finger at her for this, too. Still, people are seeing right through him, including his kids. Christine and Kody's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, thinks her dad is making the entire thing up, and fans of the show seem to agree. Christine and Meri were, understandably, both confused by his statements too.

In fact, the only person who backed the reality star was his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, albeit without any substantial evidence. After years of struggling to maintain their relationship, Meri and Kody officially called it quits in January 2023, sharing their decision on Instagram. They've previously been open about their problems on the show, so their separation didn't shock many, unlike Kody's debatable claim that he was trying to save their marriage.