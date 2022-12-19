Kody Brown Slams Christine During Bombshell Sister Wives Tell-All

It seems like Kody Brown is quickly becoming unraveled in the wake of his divorce from his wife, Christine Brown. However, the divorce shouldn't be much of a surprise to the star of "Sister Wives" since he declared that he would no longer have an "intimate marriage" with Christine back in 2021 (via People).

Christine explain the situation, "He goes, 'I'm not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don't like your behavior. We'll see if you can be a good sister wife,' and all this. I'm like, 'Okay, so you don't want us to have an intimate marriage?' And he goes, 'No.' I'm like, 'That's not enough for me. I can't not have an intimate marriage.'"

The latest season chronicled Christine's break away from Kody and the family and her move to Utah to be closer to her kids, a move that fans of the reality show championed, as per SK Pop. With the latest Season 17 of "Sister Wives" in the books, a new tell-all interview shows Kody spewing more hateful allegations towards Christine and labeling her as a "game player."