Kody Brown Slams Christine During Bombshell Sister Wives Tell-All
It seems like Kody Brown is quickly becoming unraveled in the wake of his divorce from his wife, Christine Brown. However, the divorce shouldn't be much of a surprise to the star of "Sister Wives" since he declared that he would no longer have an "intimate marriage" with Christine back in 2021 (via People).
Christine explain the situation, "He goes, 'I'm not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don't like your behavior. We'll see if you can be a good sister wife,' and all this. I'm like, 'Okay, so you don't want us to have an intimate marriage?' And he goes, 'No.' I'm like, 'That's not enough for me. I can't not have an intimate marriage.'"
The latest season chronicled Christine's break away from Kody and the family and her move to Utah to be closer to her kids, a move that fans of the reality show championed, as per SK Pop. With the latest Season 17 of "Sister Wives" in the books, a new tell-all interview shows Kody spewing more hateful allegations towards Christine and labeling her as a "game player."
Kody says Christine plays games
Kody Brown says he blames the demise of his marriage on Christine Brown's behavior, "Initially, my issue was is I thought Christine was playing a game and so I was ambivalent [...] because she's a game player," says Kody. "From the time we were married, the manipulation, pouting, you know temper tantrums, just behavior things." (via YouTube). Her behavior was apparently what brought him to end the intimate portion of their marriage.
Then, he goes even further and tries to hold Christine responsible for him not reconciling with wife, Meri Brown, "Some of the games that were happening were things like when we moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, I was trying to reconcile with Meri [...] And I'm in this place expressing to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri and Christine lost her s**t that day [...] yelling to one of the kids that she was in a loveless marriage. This was two years before she kicks me out."
It's not just Christine and Kody's marriage that appears to be over. Janelle Brown also admits that she and Kody are separated and Meri revealed that she and Kody's marriage is also over, as per In Touch, stating that it was his decision.
It looks like Robyn Brown is the last woman left standing as Kody's sole wife since her three other sister wives have chosen to fly the coop.