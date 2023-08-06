Kody Brown's Biggest Fights With Meri

Kody Brown, the controversial reality star of TLC's "Sister Wives," has been dealing with the aftermath of his three marriages falling apart. Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown decided they'd had enough, leaving the polygamist with only one wife, Robyn Brown. Christine was the first to leave the family in 2021, followed by Janelle a year later. Meri was the last to break free, and she was with Kody the longest.

Kody and Meri Brown married in 1990 and welcomed one child during their time together. After more than 30 years and some serious marital troubles, they officially called it quits in January 2023, which Meri shared in an Instagram post. However, the exes had been struggling long before that. Their issues began when Janelle joined their plural family in 1993, making Meri jealous. Kody's first wife had a hard time dealing with his fourth wife, too, especially when the patriarch declared he wanted to legally be married to her.

Despite agreeing to a spiritual union with Kody, Meri didn't handle their legal divorce all that well, which ultimately caused her to turn to strangers online for comfort. After a catfishing scandal, it was all downhill for the pair. From resentment to public bashing, Kody and Meri have had their fair share of bickering over the years.