Days Of Our Lives Brings Back Zack Tinker For Victor's Final Farewell

Zack Tinker first arrived in the world of daytime television on "The Young and the Restless" in the role of Fenmore Baldwin. From 2018 to 2020, Tinker made sporadic appearances as Fenmore, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2019. He made a surprise appearance on "Y&R" earlier this year to help commemorate the 40th anniversary of Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman). After Tinker's initial exit from the CBS sudser, he joined the cast of Peacock's "Days Of Our Lives" spin-off series, "Beyond Salem."

For "Beyond Salem," Tinker stepped into the preexisting role of Sonny Kiriakis, a role previously occupied by Freddie Smith. Throughout Smith's tenure on the series, it was something of an LGTBQIA+ renaissance featuring several characters in the community, including Sonny. After joining the cast of "Beyond Salem," Tinker eventually crossed over into the parent series, "DOOL." He began making appearances in Salem in 2022, with his latest visit coming in early 2023. Sadly, a family tragedy is bringing Sonny back to town, as the series is set to pay homage to a fallen star.

After the heartbreaking death of John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis), the show is finally set to air a memorial episode for the long-running cast member. After a nearly four-decade run on the NBC/Peacock daytime drama, it's time for his friend and family, such as grandnephew Sonny to celebrate his life after being killed in a plane crash.