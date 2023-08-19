Have Baywatch Stars Yasmine Bleeth And Pamela Anderson Stayed In Touch?

With its iconic slow-motion running scenes and high-stakes plot lines, NBC's "Baywatch" instantly turned lifeguards into national heroes (and sex symbols). One of the show's biggest success stories was Pamela Anderson, who played blonde bombshell C.J. Parker. Anderson appeared on the show from 1992 until 1997 and experienced plenty of ups and down in her personal life along the way — at one point, a full-time security team even had to protect her from overzealous C.J. fans. "The producers of 'Baywatch' made a fortune," the actor told Variety, explaining that, in comparison, she made pennies (and sacrificed her safety).

Pamela Anderson's "Baywatch" co-star, Yasmine Bleeth also endured the highs and lows of global superstardom. Although the actors played onscreen besties and shared plenty of career milestones, Bleeth and Anderson didn't maintain a friendship after filming wrapped. In fact, as Anderson revealed on "Watch What Happens Live," she rarely speaks to her co-stars, if at all. "I'm not a social person. I like my kids, I like my close circle of friends. I don't really know; I don't really hang out with people," she shared.

If she has to choose between dogs and people, she'd choose dogs every time — pretty relatable if you ask us. Still, there appears to be no ill will between Anderson and her former beachfront colleagues. "I see Pamela a lot at a lot of different functions and we have nothing but mutual respect for each other," David Hasselhoff told E! News on the red carpet in 2017.