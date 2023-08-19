Friends Actors Who Once Had A Crush On Jennifer Aniston

Just as it seemed that everyone was in love with Rachel on the hit NBC sitcom "Friends," several actors also had a crush on her portrayer, Jennifer Aniston — including some of her co-stars.

One of the most talked about crushes was mutual. On "Friends: The Reunion," Aniston and co-star David Schwimmer talked about their behind-the-scenes relationship, revealing they both had a thing for each other during the show's first season (via Entertainment Weekly). Schwimmer spilled what happened, saying, "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen." Aniston quickly followed up with, "It was reciprocated."

Schwimmer said though they knew they had feelings for each other, the timing was never right because one of them was always in a relationship. "I just remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" said Aniston. And she was right. "Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So, we just channeled all of our love and adoration for each other into Ross and Rachel," she added.