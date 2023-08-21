All Of The Royals In Line For The Throne In Monaco

Monaco may be one of the smallest countries in the world, but the Monegasque royal family has made quite a name for themselves on the international stage. Known for their fashion, beauty, and wealth, the royal Grimaldi family and the country they proudly represent have captivated the curiosity of onlookers for decades. Located on the French Riviera, Monaco is known as a playground for the rich and a haven for the wealthy — a glamour perfectly captured by the lavish lives of their royals.

The Monegasque throne has been in the House of Grimaldi since the 15th century. This constitutional monarchy is headed by the current ruler, Prince Albert II, who inherited the throne upon his father Prince Rainier III's death in 2005. Prince Albert II's mother was the American actress known for her beauty and poise: Grace Kelly. It is Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly's descendants who hold the throne of Monaco. With a line of succession that may stand out as unique when compared with other European royals, the royal family of Monaco has not only established their own distinct royal lifestyle, but they have their own process of inheritance as well.