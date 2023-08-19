Where You've Seen Zibby Allen Before Virgin River

You will see some new faces on Season 5 of Netflix's "Virgin River," but there will be a crop of familiar faces returning as well. Actor Zibby Allen joined the cast in the show's third season as Brie Sheridan, the sister of Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), and she is one of many Virgin River residents that will be back for Season 5. Allen has been playing Brie since 2021 and is most known for that role, but the Netflix drama is not her first TV appearance. That was "Grey's Anatomy," and Allen appeared in six episodes of the medical drama.

Allen told Cherry Picks how neat it was that Shonda Rhimes wrote her character as "Nurse Zibby" in the "Grey's" scripts. "I never actually got to meet [Rhimes] in person," Allen told the outlet, "so it felt like a little wink and a nod from her." She went on to praise Rhimes as a writer and storyteller and added, "Needless to say, starting my career on a [Rhimes] show set a brilliant tone (and a very high bar) for the work I would like to always be a part of."

Allen is also a Hallmark star, along with her "Virgin River" co-star Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Melinda Monroe. Allen has starred in two films for the network so far: "The Story of Us" and "The Vows We Keep." She has also been seen in the CW's "Nancy Drew," Jordan Peele's "The Twilight Zone" reboot, and the 2022 Lifetime thriller "Lies Between Friends."