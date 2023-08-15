What The Cast Of The Bratz Movie Is Doing Today

Before there was Barbie, there were Bratz. Well, that's not true; Barbie came first. But, before there was "Barbie," Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar movie that shattered box office records in the summer of 2023, there was 2007's "Bratz," a live-action musical comedy centered around the fashionable dolls that were all the rage in the 2000s. The movie was not all the rage, to put it mildly. It currently sits at a paltry 10% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the movie barely cracked $10 million at the domestic box office.

From its pink opening credits in Comic Sans to the multiple music videos that play over the end titles, "Bratz" is a wild ride from start to finish. It's about four friends who enter high school excited to take on its challenges together, but they soon find themselves scattered among various cliques. Will the girls find their way back to one another before multiple musical numbers lead to the movie's climax? You'll definitely experience terrible dialogue and a soundtrack including aughts luminaries like Ashlee Simpson along the way!

"Barbie" features megastars like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, but the cast of "Bratz" was significantly less famous. Many of them have even gone on to change their names since being part of the Sean McNamara-directed movie (though we're not saying there's any connection to starring in a legendary flop like this). Read on to check in with what the cast of the "Bratz" movie is doing today.