What Only Adults Notice About Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys came onto the scene in the 1990s and kicked off one of the most successful boy band runs ever. AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and cousins Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell were assembled by their former manager Lou Pearlman in 1993, and within a few years they were topping the charts and touring the world. Backstreet Boys went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time with millions of fans, including big-name celebrities like Blake Lively, Amy Schumer, and Drake, who even joined them onstage as a sixth member to perform their hit, "I Want It That Way" in 2022.

The group has been going strong for 30 years, and they remain as committed as ever to the future. Even though their target audience was originally teens and tweens, the group is still releasing music and touring, bridging the gap between boy band obsession and adult fandom.

Littrell told People that keeping the dynamics of a band strong for so long is "harder than a marriage, much harder. I mean, have you ever been married to four dudes?" Being in the spotlight for decades means their original fan base has grown into adulthood, and as they age and new fans come aboard, it's easier to see the band through an adult lens. Here's what might not have been obvious about their music for their young fans in the '90s.