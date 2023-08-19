HGTV's Erin Napier Has No Time For Instagram Mommy Shamers

Erin Napier, of HGTV "Home Town" fame, has had her fair share of motherhood trials. From speaking out about the one question Napier will never ask as a couple about their journey to parenthood to turning down Season 2 of "Home Town Takeover" because it didn't mesh with her family life. Now, some fans are after the mom of two for how she parents her daughters.

On July 29, the Mississippi native posted an adorable picture of her two kids and their cousins on Instagram. All four girls stood at an ice cream counter, eagerly awaiting their scoops. While every one of them had quite a different style of dress, each girl flaunted a matching shoulder-length bob. It was this hairstyle that ruffled one fan's feathers, prompting them to comment, "Stop cutting their hair! Let it grow!"

Napier seemed to take it in stride at first, replying, "HA. no." But when the fan responded that they "love the family," though apparently still felt entitled to their opinion, Napier had enough, clapping back, "hope you've enjoyed following my family here that you 'love,' because you're getting blocked today." Fans jumped on in support of Napier. One writing, "I'm proud of you for blocking that person from your family," while another said, "What a presumptuous thing to tell a mother!"