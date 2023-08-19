The Bold And The Beautiful Famous Feuds: Bill And Ridge

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has had no shortage of contentious rivalries in its nearly four decades on the air. While the premise of the series centers around the first family of fashion, The Forresters, the show wouldn't be as successful without the drama that follows them. One of the original characters of the series, Ridge Forrester (now Thorsten Kaye) has been in plenty of squabbles over the years, but none of them compare to his feud with media titan, Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont).

Whether it's in business or in love, Ridge and Bill always manage to find a way to be at odds, and they've never managed to fully get beyond their feud. Even if a temporary ceasefire emerges, it doesn't stick around for any significant length of time because something always occurs to put the men back into the throes of war. Their mutual affection for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is often at the center of their rivalry, and Brooke's inability to fully commit to one of them has played a pivotal role in their mutual disdain.

However, prior to Brooke, their issues centered around another woman in Ridge's life; his daughter, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Bill's presence in her orbit kicked things into high gear. Between that and Bill's initial vendetta against the family company, these two never had a chance to avoid being destined enemies.