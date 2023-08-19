How Dolly Parton Keeps The Spark Alive In Her Marriage To Carl Thomas Dean

Dolly Parton's music career may be long, but there's one part of the country star's life that has lasted even longer: Her marriage to Carl Thomas Dean. Long before Parton released the hit song "Jolene" or earned her first Grammy, she married Dean, in 1966, two years after the couple first met at a humble laundromat in Nashville. Since then, they've remained completely devoted to each other.

"We actually have been married 56 years, but we've been together 58," the singer told Entertainment Tonight in early 2023. "That's a long time to be doing anything. It's nice to be married in this business." Dean is often absent from public events and even Parton's concerts, a fact that has sparked rumors claiming he doesn't exist and that Parton isn't really married. However, this myth couldn't be further from the truth, according to the country icon.

On Instagram, she happily shares throwback pics of her beau in honor of Valentine's Day and the couple's anniversary, proving their relationship is the real deal. Parton and Dean's decades-long love story isn't the result of luck alone, although the living legend did credit divine intervention for once saving her marriage (and her life) in an interview with Closer Weekly. Keeping their relationship strong requires quite a bit of effort and some strategic time apart.