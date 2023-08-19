What Adam Sandler's Relationship With His Daughters Is Like

Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, have been married since 2003. Three years after their wedding, the couple had their first child, Sadie Sandler. Then, in 2008, their second child, Sunny Sandler was born. Shortly after he became a dad for the first time, the "SNL" alum jokingly told Access Hollywood, "It took 10 minutes to become a good dad." Adam candidly elaborated, "When my kid was born, I was so nervous, I didn't know what I felt." However, after those pivotal ten minutes, he experienced a transformation. "I had a chemical reaction in my body, where I loved the kid so much, and I was so nervous for her, and that's when I lost my mind for the kid."

Adam has committed to building a strong relationship with his daughters. When his kids were in elementary school, the actor frequently joined them for lunch. "My kids give me the most joy," he informed HuffPost in 2014. To balance his movie career and his role as a parent, Adam changed his schedule, explaining that he stays in after 9:30 p.m. When Sadie was small, Adam also spent more time with her by taking her to work with him. In 2008, she appeared onscreen in two of her father's films. Like her older sister, Sunny also started participating in her dad's movies when she was around 2 in 2010.