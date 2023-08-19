Alyssa Farah Griffin Can't Escape Criticism About Her Former Trump Job From The View Fans

Alyssa Farah Griffin might be a talk show star now, but many Americans still know her best as a former White House staffer. Most notably, Griffin acted as special assistant to Donald Trump during his presidency until relinquishing her position in December 2020. The Republican told Politico one month later that she stepped down from her role in the Trump campaign after the president lost the election but refused to accept defeat.

Soon after, Griffin publicly demanded that the POTUS stop violent protesters from storming the Capitol building, solidifying her defiance against the man she once called her boss. Her unique position made her the perfect person to fill the conservative seat on the fiery talk show "The View," surprising fans with another Republican at the table. She became a permanent fixture on the program in Season 26.

However, the former Trump aide's new gig has been met with criticism from fans of "The View." When rumors started swirling that Griffin might become a co-host on the show, commenters expressed their frustration online. "If she is hired I'm out all over again . . . We don't need toxic Trump rejects for this show to be interesting!" tweeted one viewer in response to another who said they were "not a fan" of the Republican. Over a year later, viewers of the daytime TV show are still blasting Griffin and her former job as a Trump ally.