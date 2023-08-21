Inside Justin Trudeau's Relationship With His Kids

Justin Trudeau and his family have been in the spotlight ever since he was elected Canada's Prime Minister in 2015. The man made headlines when he cleaned house after his election, appointing a cabinet — for the first time in Canada's history — that was comprised of 50% women. Most of Trudeau's cabinet consisted of members under the age of 50, and Trudeau himself became the second-youngest Canadian Prime Minister in history. He won favor among the masses for being an advocate for abortion access, climate change, feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, and euthanasia, among other things. "It's important to be here before you today to present to Canada a cabinet that looks like Canada," Trudeau said during a speech after he was sworn in (via The Guardian).

Recently, the prime minister made the news for something other than his political achievements, however. It has come to light that Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, are calling it quits. Naturally, this has put the spotlight on his family once again, especially his kids. Trudeau shares three children with Gregoire: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Xavier was born in 2007, and Ella-Grace followed in 2009. Hadrien is the youngest, born in 2014. It's no secret that kids can have a hard time when their parents separate, and it'll likely be no different for the Trudeaus. Luckily, he appears to have a very close relationship with them, and it appears he's determined to continue fostering that bond amid the separation.