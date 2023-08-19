Why Angus Cloud Once Had To Apologize To Megan Thee Stallion

Angus Cloud, a fan-favorite on HBO's "Euphoria," passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2023, at just 25 years old. Since his death, the actor's former co-stars have paid tribute on social media. "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus," wrote Zendaya on Instagram, adding that she was lucky to have called him her brother. "Angus was a sunshine," posted Hunter Schafer. "To have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift."

Also since Cloud's death, new (and old) stories about the actor are coming to light. One of them involves none other than Megan Thee Stallion. You probably remember when a photo of Cloud offering the rapper some of his Hot Cheetos, while the two were sitting front row at Coach's show during New York Fashion Week in 2022, went viral on social media and solidified Cloud's status as a fashion It boy.

"I'm just eating my hot chips, man. I didn't think it was a big deal," he reasoned at the time, per InStyle. In reality, there was much more going on behind the scenes. Cloud accidentally stole a sandwich from Meg, too. "I had to apologize. She was cool about it," he recalled. "I would just walk around hungry and I see some snacks and stuff. They was like, 'Hey, that's Megan Thee Stallion's sandwich.' I was like, 'Oh, s**t. My bad.'"